The downtown Klamath Falls library will reopen on Friday with limitations in place to ensure six feet of social distancing and keep people safe from COVID-19.
The other Klamath County libraries will be accessible by appointment only beginning next week, according to library director Nathalie Johnston, because they are smaller in size and staff.
“As a public institution, we recognize closure means some of the people who need us the most do not have access to library buildings. For the last month we have been working on a plan to reopen the Klamath County Libraries,” Johnston wrote in a notice for the library’s website.
The Klamath Falls library will be for browsing only for the time being and Johnston said they will remove the seating and tables from the library except for the computers.
The computers will be limited to schoolwork for children and by appointment for adults so that staff can sanitize keyboards and mice. There will be no public restrooms and no food or drink allowed inside.
There will be hand sanitizer available at the door to the library and staff will limit the number of people in the building at one time.
Johnston also encouraged people to follow CDC guidance and wear a face mask.
“Your health and safety, as well as that of our staff, is our top concern. Thank you for your patience as we modify operations during this unprecedented time. We will follow recommendations from the local Health Authority and will adapt our services as required.”
Resources the library system is still offering include:
- Applying online for a library card to access digital materials
- Picking up holds at the library entrances and dropping off materials in the book drops. In order to pick up holds, individuals will need to call the library. The phone number will be posted at each library door and on the library website at https://klamathlibrary.org
- Calling the local library for help with placing holds
- Library events/gatherings are canceled, but online events are offered for all ages
- Visit the library’s website at https://klamathlibrary.org/coronavirus for COVID-19 information and resources. The library will also post information on its Facebook page.