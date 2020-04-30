The downtown Klamath Falls library will look a little different come June as it’s planning to remodel parts of the teen and reference sections to include two study rooms and a makerspace.
The two study rooms, one intended for a quiet space for online tests and interviews while the other is meant for groups to share ideas and collaborate, will be in the adult/reference area.
Klamath County Library Director Nathalie Johnston said that the downtown library is really open right now and that she’s had requests for quiet, more private spaces in the library for those looking to do things like online testing, whether it be for school or to acquire a certification like a food handler’s license, and online interviews. The group room can be reserved ahead of time.
Following a trend of makerspaces in libraries, Johnston said the vision for the space is still yet to be determined. She hopes to have things like resources for people looking to learn how to code and is considering getting other tools such as a 3D printer for the space and an embroidery machine. Overall, she said it’s a place for people to try out new skills before making the commitment of buying equipment on their own. She said there really isn’t a space for that in the community other than colleges.
“A makerspace will support the library’s mission of lifelong learning and creativity by providing the physical tools necessary to explore new areas of interest and learn new skills,” Johnston said.
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners approved a bid by Thomas Family Builders to construct the spaces for a total of $2,775.
Johnston said now that the project has been awarded, Thomas Family Builders is ordering materials and then will get started once those are in. She hopes to have the rooms done by June. While the rooms are under construction, the Teen Plaza will be closed.
By the end of the summer Johnston is also looking to launch a “library of things” where people can check out items other than books, like telescopes and science kits.
“The library is more than books and DVDs,” she said.
The things people can check out will be stored at the downtown Klamath Falls library but can be checked out from any of the county libraries.
The makerspace at the Klamath Falls facility will be the first of its kind at any of the county libraries, as Johnston said that library has the most space that could work as a place for people to get their hands on whatever equipment the library can acquire.