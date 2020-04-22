The City of Klamath Falls has teamed up with the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association to encourage support of local restaurants through a discount gift certificate purchasing program, according to a news release.
The City has dedicated $25,000 to support local restaurants during the COVID-19 outbreak through this program.
When customers purchase a restaurant gift certificate for $5, they will receive a $10 gift certificate from the participating restaurants of their choice. The gift certificates will be mailed to customers and the restaurant will be paid, just as if they had purchased the certificate directly from them. To purchase gift certificates visit klamath-county-chamber.myshopify.com/products/local-restaurant-program-2019.
“We saw a need to help our local restaurants, as they were the first hit with restrictions,” said Todd Andres, City Council member. “This program will help put some needed cash into these businesses, while also creating a fund that will be used later to assist non-profits in the city limits. The City will continue to evaluate the needs of our local businesses and respond appropriately to assist where possible.”
Restaurant owners within city limits that want to participate, should contact the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce at 541-884-5193 or visit www.klamathfalls.city/formsaspx?fid=62&admin=1&userid=579 to complete the application.