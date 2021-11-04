More than $13.5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan will head to rural airports — including in Klamath Falls and Lake County — to help them cover costs incurred during the pandemic and support rent and minimum annual guarantees for airport concessions.
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley made the announcement Thursday.
The $13.56 million from the ARPA legislation will be distributed as follows by the U.S. Department of Transportation:
• $59,000 for the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
• $32,000 for the Lake County Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
• $6,020,991 for the Rogue Valley International – Medford Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
Other funds will go to the Mahlon Sweet Field Airport, Roberts Field Airport, Newport Municipal Airport and Grant County Regional/Ogilvie Field Airport.