Oregon Main Street announced its 2020 “Excellence in Downtown Revitalization” award winners, including Klamath Falls and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association for the outstanding partnership award, according to a news release.
KFDA and the city have long partnered in revitalization efforts in downtown, according to the organization. Klamath Falls contracts a number of downtown activities to KFDA, including management of banners and flowers, programming and scheduling for downtown parks, and marketing and promotion.
Oregon Main Street’s Excellence in Downtown Revitalization Awards were created in 2010 to recognize the efforts of those who work day-in and day-out to revitalize Oregon’s historic downtowns and traditional commercial neighborhoods. Six other towns in Oregon were honored with awards this year.
Oregon Main Street is part of Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.