The city of Klamath Falls is working with Klamath County Economic Development Association to market the city to telecommuters in Portland and the Bay Area.
Klamath Falls City Council voted unanimously Monday evening via Zoom to fund economic development requests, which includes $75,000 for recruitment efforts by Klamath County Economic Development Association. Requests for $50,000 from Klamath Falls Downtown Association and $20,000 for South Central Oregon Economic Development District were also approved.
Authorizing the funding requests is an effort to help organizations that help businesses the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klamath Falls City Manager Nathan Cherpeski recommended that the Council continue to fund economic development requests during uncertain financial times, reflecting on how cities “pulled back” on economic development funding during the Great Recession.
“I believe at this point it would be prudent to continue funding our economic development groups,” Cherpeski said. “They’re the ones helping our small businesses through this time.”
Cherpeski wants to hear about some of the “hurdles” that exist for individuals considering telecommuting so the city can help address them in their recruitment efforts.
Randy Cox, executive director of KCEDA, said the association has held a handful of conference calls regarding advertising and marketing of Klamath Falls to telecommuters.
“We know how to work in an area that is a lot safer than other places that have international airports that have been hamstrung by this,” Cox said. “We think there will be a big exodus from the major cities into communities like ours. We just need to be prepared and tell people that we exist – We’re open for business.”
“We think that this will be the new way of doing business going forward,” Cox said.
In other city business, City Council:
- Approved via the consent agenda a plan to move forward with a Quiet Zone at the railroad crossing at Portland Street and Crater Lake Parkway. The city received approval from the Federal Rail Administration in mid-March to establish the zone. Design is anticipated to be complete by August. The zone could be in place before or by Dec. 31, 2020, according to Mark Willrett, public works director for the city of Klamath Falls.
- Held a public hearing on proposed changes to city code regarding business licenses. The proposed code changes would serve as a registry for businesses and nonprofits and for community surveys and other outreach for the city. The public hearing was continued to both educate and gain more feedback from local residents.
- Heard from Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport Director John Barsalou, who said the city is accepting comments on the airport’s master plan. A virtual open house about the master plan was held on May 6. Comments can be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.