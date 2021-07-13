A single-story house caught fire Tuesday afternoon in downtown Klamath Falls, and was seriously damaged. But no one was injured in the fire.
The fire’s cause is still under investigation but was “looking like an accidental fire,” said Chad Tramp, the fire marshal for Klamath County Fire District 1.
The house, 2046 Reclamation Avenue, faces an unnamed alley near the intersection of Reclamation Avenue and East Main Street. The structure was “well damaged,” Tramp said. At the time of the fire, the occupant wasn’t home and wasn’t injured.
Fire crews stopped the progress of the fire “but we still got a lot of work ahead of us,” Klamath County Fire District 1 Battalion Chief Andy Hoskins said from the scene.
At the scene, smoke was observed billowing from the roof and side of the house. However, within a few minutes that smoke had ceased. Multiple fire engines and ambulances were present. Klamath Falls Police Department vehicles shut down East Main Street near Reclamation.
The house is neighbors with Vioweiss, an additive manufacturing company that is developing 3D-printed housing and building components. William Weissmeyer, the company’s founder, said one of his employees was working outside when he smelled smoke. A man driving by in a car pulled into their parking lot and said there was a fire.
“So we whipped out our garden hose here that we use for the garden and we kept it down until (first responders) showed up,” Weissmeyer said.
While he and the other “gentleman” sprayed the fire, Weissmeyer called 911, he said.