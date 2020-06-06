Klamath Falls Gospel Mission is pleased to announce our new Chaplain/Men’s Director will be starting work June 1st.
Joe McFarlan has called Klamath Falls home since 1987. After graduating from Klamath Union High School (Class of ’92), Joe enlisted as a US Army Infantryman. He served for 13 years, becoming a staff sergeant and squad leader. Joe served 7 more years in the Air National Guard before retiring from military duty.
Joe and his wife Kim have been married for 16 years, and have two daughters at home.
A member of BBC Ministries since he was 12, Joe has a passion to share the Gospel with folks in tough places. He is a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association and has taken part in the local Jail Ministry.
In May 2017, he first brought that zeal as a chapel speaker here at KFGM. There in our Walnut St. facility, Joe was excited to step into the very same pulpit where his grandfather has passionately preached as a volunteer in the Mission’s early years.
We are delighted to have Joe on our team, and so grateful for God’s provision sending workers into the harvest.
We invite you to come share lunch with the new Chaplain/Men’s Director, 11:30 a.m. Monday – Friday. RSVP with Administrative Secretary Candy at 541-882-4895 X 0.