Klamath Falls Gospel Mission is proud to announce Ammond Crawford has been selected as our new Executive Director. Ammond and his wife Amanda fell in love with the Klamath Basin on their honeymoon 18 years ago. Since then, they have vacationed here every year. After the tragic fires in Butte County, California in 2019, they and their two children moved to Klamath for good.
Ammond has a passion to see lives changed and people equipped with the Gospel for new life in Christ. He believes in the Mission’s work of Rescue, Recovery, and Renewal. “I’ve been there. I was the worst one of all. I should not have survived, but God brought me out of my addiction and gave me new life.” After 24 years clean, Ammond knows the life-giving power of the Gospel and zealously proclaims that no one is too far gone for God’s grace to reach.
Ammond has seen mission’s work from both sides, first as a client and later as director of the men’s New Life Recovery Program at Redding’s Good News Rescue Mission. As well as running his own business, he also has extensive experience in serving the community, as a staff member, at his former church home in Sebastopol, California. Now he is active in New Horizon Christian Fellowship.
Ammond resonates with the Gospel Mission’s unity with the Body of Christ to proclaim the Good News as well as its commitment to partner with other local service providers in lifting up the needy and hurting. He looks forward to meeting personally with local churches, community leaders, service providers, and all those whose faithful support makes this work possible. We invite you to come share lunch with the new director, 11:30 a.m. Monday – Friday.
RSVP with Administrative Secretary Candy at 541-882-4895 X 0.