June 9, 11 and 15, Klamath Falls Gospel Mission will assist with the Farmers-to-Families Food Box Program. A semi-truck will arrive approximately 8 a.m. on those scheduled days. Each load will contain 30,000 pounds of fresh produce with each box containing 38 pounds of prepackaged food such as: strawberries, grapefruit, oranges, cherries, potatoes, beets, zucchini, apples and celery.
The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission has been made a hub/distributing point for President Trump’s Farmers-To-Families Food Box Program. This program allows farmers to distribute food to communities at no cost to the people while being subsidized by the federal government. Before this went into effect our farmers were forced to throw away their produce due to COVID-19 restriction on delivery.
This is not a working poor/homeless program. It is for everyone including the Airbase. For every family that receives a box, a farmer gets paid. A win win!
Also this is not “yesterday’s seconds.” Everything is fresh from the distributor and Oregon grown.
Our first and foremost goal is to equip our Klamath Basin service partners such as the Klamath County churches and agencies who advocate and provide assistance to the families who are in great need.
We may be restricted due to COVID-19 but our hands and feet are not tied. Though we make every effort to obey the laws of the land, we can still do what we do which is “helping and loving on people.”
With help from our community partners, we will continue to do what we do better.