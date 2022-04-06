Electric scooters are coming to Klamath Falls after the city council approved a deal with Santa Monica, California-based Bird Rides Inc.
The city council approved an agreement with Bird at its April 4 meeting to allow for electric scooters within the downtown, campus and the Washburn area north of South 6th Street. Bird will start out with 50 scooters, said Scott Souders, development services director for the city.
The scooters will be geofenced to only operate in the designated area, Souders said. That means the scooters will stop operating outside their approved zones. They will be allowed to operate from 4 a.m to 10 p.m.
Bird will pay the city $500 for a fleet of 50 vehicles under the annual agreement, according to city documents. The California company will pay the city $1,000 annually if it grows its Klamath Falls fleet to 51 to 100 scooters. They would pay the city another $10 per scooter if the local fleet grows to more than 100.
“They will have a local manager locally who will represent the company,” Souders said.
The electric scooters are restricted from sidewalks and are for adult use for short-term rentals. The scooters cost $1 to unlock and then 10 cents to 35 cents per minute to rent. Bird also offers day and weekly passes for frequent users. Those range between $25 and $70.
Bird is one of the major electric scooters companies. It operates in Portland, Medford, San Francisco, Boise, Sacramento and a number of other U.S. cities. Bird approached the city about a scooter effort last year, Souders said.
He said the city could look at adjusting the deal, including the parameters for where scooters can be used. Bird officials have not yet responded to questions about the new Klamath Falls service.
Cities have looked to the scooters to help locals with mobility and to enhance experiences for tourists. Critics worry about accidents and scooter riders sharing areas with pedestrians and cars.