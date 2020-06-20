Korderro Bailey Sr. looked up from the burgers, hot dogs and chicken sizzling on a grill in Veterans Memorial Park. Around him, people of all ages, races and backgrounds ate and socialized. Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” played in the background. To the average onlooker, it was just another community cookout.
“Martin Luther King said, ‘I have a dream’ — we’re standing in that dream,” Bailey said. “But it’s still a work in progress.”
On Friday, community members gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, commemorating the historic moment when the last enslaved people in America learned of their freedom and recognizing the work left to do to ensure an equal and just society for Black Americans.
This year, the event came as cities and towns across the United States continue to reckon with systemic anti-Blackness in policing and other institutions. Though Klamath Falls has seen its share of demonstrations against racial injustice during the past few weeks, those running the Juneteenth event said protesting wasn’t the goal of the day.
“It’s just to show love and come together,” said Frederick Brigham III, a local musical artist and one of the celebration’s organizers. To his knowledge, the city had never publicly celebrated Juneteenth (a holiday he had celebrated frequently growing up) prior to Friday’s event.
Brigham reached out to members of the Klamath Falls Peaceful Protests Facebook group, some of whom marched in the city’s Black Lives Matter protest on May 31, and they decided on Tuesday to plan the celebration. They spent the week coordinating donations and supplies from food to loudspeakers.
Though the Juneteenth celebration didn’t focus on politics, it was nonetheless a barbecue with intention. As people ate their food, Brigham and others spoke about the historical significance of Juneteenth.
“It’s a big part of the history of America and the history of Black people,” Brigham said.
Jonathan Chenjeri, a social studies teacher at Klamath Union High School, spoke to the crowd about the story of Juneteenth, and afterwards a group of kids sat down to read a children’s book about the holiday.
Though President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which outlawed slavery in the South, in 1863, Confederate states maintained that they had a right to continue keeping Black people as property. It wasn’t until the end of the Civil War in 1865 that all Black Americans officially became free. On June 19th, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the last slaves in the country of their freedom.
A year later, Black people who were formerly slaves celebrated the anniversary of that freedom through joyous cookouts and barbecues. Beyond reuniting families that had been split apart by chattel slavery, Juneteenth celebrations were important ways for Black people to reclaim public space amid discriminatory laws in the South called the Black codes, which relegated Black people to second-class citizens during the reconstruction era.
Black Texans continued their celebrations every June 19th (the date merged to become known as “Juneteenth”), and the holiday spread throughout the nation over the next hundred years. Texas made Juneteenth a holiday in 1980.
Though 47 states recognize Juneteenth, only four have classified it as an official state holiday, and the federal government has not designated it a national holiday. Oregon governor Kate Brown issued a proclamation on Thursday acknowledging Juneteenth and pledging to introduce a bill next year that would make it an official state holiday. Currently, Klamath Falls does not recognize Juneteenth.
Chenjeri also pointed out the ways racism in America evolved after the emancipation of slaves, from sharecropping to the Jim Crow laws and police brutality. He said it’s important to have a conversation about how racism continues to affect communities of color.
“Until we acknowledge race and identity anywhere in the United States, it’s really hard to get over those ingrained biases that we all have intentionally or unintentionally,” Chenjeri said.
Chenjeri said the group hopes Friday’s Juneteenth barbecue will be an annual celebration, and the first of many events building off the energy of the past month’s protests to celebrate diversity in the Klamath Falls community.
“I hope we kind of go from tension to celebration and inclusion,” Chenjeri said.
Unity, learning and joy were the sentiments of the day, as people munched on chips and cupcakes and kids took turns whacking a piñata. Darnell Rodriguez, another organizer, said she wanted folks to come away with a better familiarity with both Juneteenth and their neighbors — and to realize that there’s still work to be done to dismantle systemic racism locally and nationally.
Helen Mansfield, a precinct captain who joined the Klamath Falls Peaceful Protest Facebook group after hearing about last Sunday’s march, manned a table to help get attendees registered to vote. She said reflecting on Juneteenth is an important step in the fight against injustice.
“If we don’t have a conversation about racism, it’s not gonna go away,” Mansfield said. “We have to begin to have a conversation to heal.”
For the organizers, protesting and demanding justice aren’t the only ways to a just world — creating spaces for the community to come together and celebrate each other are just as important.
“We can see everyone here is of many different races, many different backgrounds, many different age groups, and we’re all here together for love,” Brigham said. “That’s what’s important, because if we love each other, a lot of change can come.”