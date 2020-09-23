This year’s fire season has brought some of the worst air quality Klamath Falls has experienced in decades. According to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, the city set a new record for its air quality index during the week that followed a historic Labor Day windstorm, which fanned blazes from southern Washington to northern California.
Since regular air quality measurements began in 1999, the city’s previous record of 254, which lies in the “very unhealthy” range of AQI values, was set on September 3, 2017. On September 12 of this year, the ODEQ air monitoring station at Peterson School recorded an index of 331, in the “hazardous” range. Records were also set that same week in Medford, Bend, Eugene and Portland.
The EPA considers AQI above 100 to be unhealthy, and recommends that at-risk populations like children, the elderly and those who are pregnant stay inside. At an AQI of 150 or higher, everyone is recommended to stay home and avoid contact with outside air.
Inhaling smoke can inhibit lung function, cause respiratory stress and exacerbate existing conditions like asthma or heart disease. Compound that with the COVID-19 respiratory pandemic, and bad air is even more insidious.
Early last week, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 1 in 10 emergency room visits statewide are for breathing problems and asthma-like symptoms.
Staying home to avoid the smoke can be a challenge, especially for the city’s homeless population and for those who lost their homes or had to evacuate due to the fire, said Klamath County Public Health public information officer Valeree Lane.
“We have to be sensitive to the fact that we’re not all in the same place as far as being able to get indoors,” she said.
The Red Cross was luckily able to place fire evacuees at hotels in the area to keep them out of the smoke, but Lane said it’s difficult to communicate its dangers to folks in the area who are already homeless.
Ammond Crawford, executive director of the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, said while his shelter had many open beds in the days immediately following the start of the Two Four Two Fire, more people began arriving around the same time smoke began to settle into the basin (some even came from the Medford area) — though no one said they came to escape the smoke specifically.
“We haven’t had anybody walk through the doors complaining about the air, but we do have more people staying here,” he said.
KCPH recommends that residents purchase HEPA filters for their home ventilation systems, or make a DIY air purifier by affixing a filter onto the back of a fan. But in homes whose windows and doors aren’t properly sealed, severely unhealthy air can quickly clog a filter. When the entire state is under similar air quality advisories, new filters tend to fly off store shelves. Lane said that’s something people should consider in their future emergency preparedness practices.
“We talk about having a go-bag,” Lane said, “but the thing we don’t usually press down and think about is: So you’ve got the filter and the box fan, but do you have extra filters? This year, the entire state got caught sort of flat-footed.”
Lane also pointed out that fire season, which used to only last through the summer, is now beginning to overlap with the start of wood stove burning season, for which KCPH begins issuing air quality advisories on October 15.
“We’re seeing larger fires at certain times of the year where we wouldn’t normally anticipate a fire being this big,” she said. “It’s a new experience.”
Lane said much of the smoke currently filling the Klamath Basin is coming from the Slater Fire, burning south of Cave Junction. That air is flowing through the Rogue Valley, over the Cascades and even further east into Lakeview.
Despite the basin’s weekend blue skies and fresh air, ODEQ has issued another air quality advisory for Southern Oregon that extends through Wednesday. Though it’s not as thick as it was when the AQI record was set, it’s still considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sometime Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, a storm is expected to roll in from Alaska, bringing much-needed rain to clean the air and dampen active fires in the region.