A small Klamath Falls company is manufacturing product for a major Canadian retail brand.
The company is called Fiber Light and it's major product is a fire-start used for outdoor survival all of the world. One of its owners — Justin Lair, an entrepreneur originally from Orange County, Calif. — started the brand in 2017.
Now, not only does Lair run Fiber Light, but he has two other local business ventures, in addition to working full time for Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship. His enterprising spirit — which he has kindled since his youth — brings a spark of ingenuity to Klamath, giving young people with big dreams of starting a business something to look up to.
Lair came up with Fiber Light in his mother’s kitchen in Klamath Falls, after moving to the area in search of a different lifestyle than Southern California. He took a job at Collins Products, but it didn't take him long to come up with an idea to go out on his own. Lair said during his first month on the job, he noticed the wood fiber waste collected on the floor of the plant was incredibly combustible. That’s when a light bulb went off in his head.
The wood fiber waste alone wasn’t enough to create a good fire starter, so he infused it with the wax waste the company also threw out on a regular basis. Combining wax with the wood fibers drastically extended the burn time — and Fiber Light was born.
During his breaks working the graveyard shift at Collins, Lair would reach out to potential clients who he thought might be interested in a product like Fiber Light. That’s when the simple concoction made out of factory waste really began to catch fire.
Lair eventually started attending weekend trade shows with his wife and two children. Word spread fast — he quickly sold 36,000 cans of the stuff.
“People started to see us at every trade show and people started to know the brand,” Lair said. “People started falling in love with the brand. It works.”
Then, about a year ago, the Canadian outdoor tools company Wolf and Grizzly reached out to Lair and asked if he would be willing to manufacture Fiber Light under the Wolf and Grizzly brand. After a few months of back and forth, Lair decided it was an opportunity he could not let pass. Fiber Light is now manufactured locally in Klamath Falls and sold as Spark Fiber.
For Lair, entrepreneurship has been a part of his life since he was a teenager. At the age of 15, he and his high school friend started a DJ company so they could attend parties and be “the most popular kids in school.”
“We thought if we started a DJ company everyone would invite us to all the parties because we could play all the music,” Lair said. “We wound up being the top DJ in our time. We were just two kids and were massively successful.”
Lair kept the DJ company going until he left for the Marine Corps while his business partner went off to college.
“Through that experience, entrepreneurship has always been a part of me,” Lair said. “My brain can’t stop thinking about opportunities and stuff like that.”
After he got out of the Marine Corps, Lair started a recording studio, a carpet cleaning company, and a hardwood floor company. In addition to Fiber Light, he owns two other businesses with his business partner, John DeSpain: Production House Printing and Ember Shirt Co.
All of this entrepreneurial activity didn’t go unnoticed in Klamath County, so on top of helping run all of his businesses, Lair is also the entrepreneur concierge for Klamath IDEA. In that position, he is tasked with reaching out to local entrepreneurs in priority sectors.
Lair’s message to young people in Klamath who have business aspirations is to start young and remember that everything is possible.
“Entrepreneurship is amazing because you can do anything” he said.
But, Lair stressed the idea can sometimes be the easy part. Follow through and discipline are key to the long term success of any enterprise.
“Starting a business is actually pretty easy,” he said. “It’s everything else. Making it successful is the hard part.”