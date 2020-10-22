Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The application deadline for the Emergency Business/Nonprofit Assistance Grant has been extended to Oct. 30, according to a Klamath Falls news release.

The city created the emergency business assistance grant and the emergency nonprofit assistance grant for up to $1,000 to aid in recovery from financial impact as a direct result of COVID-19 and COVID-related rules.

The program is intended to provide short-term funds to businesses and non-profits who have been impacted by the pandemic. The funds must be utilized for items such as rent/mortgage payment, utilities, or compliance with COVID-19 regulations and for up to the maximum of $1,000 per business or nonprofit. In order to be eligible, a business/nonprofit must meet the following criteria:

■ Must be able to demonstrate how they were adversely impacted due to COVID-19 and COVID-related rules.

■ Mmust have a city business license.

■ A request must demonstrate that the funds will be used for rent/mortgage payment, utilities or compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

■ It must be expected that the business will reopen, if not already open and the request must demonstrate that the funds will be used to help ensure a successful reopening and continued operation.

■ Seasonal businesses will have a secondary priority.

■ The business must have fewer than 25 employees and have a physical presence in city limits.

■ The city reserves the right to alter or cancel the program as information is obtained through the application process.

For more information call city hall at 541-883-5316.

Tags