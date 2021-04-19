Two Klamath Falls men were charged with attempted murder after they allegedly shot someone and tried to run them over with a vehicle last Thursday.
Klamath Falls Police Department officers responded to the High Lakes apartments at the 2600 block of Shasta Way around 10:50 pm. on Thursday, April 15, after reports of shots fired.
Officers found Nathan Robbins, 41, had been shot in the abdomen, according to KFPD. He was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers developed James Henry Wilson, 28, and Robert William Edwin Metcalfe, 30, as suspects. Robbins told officers that earlier in the evening Wilson tried to run him over in the 3000 block of S 6th Street with a black Jeep Cherokee.
KFPD confirmed the vehicle involved through surveillance video.
According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, after attempting to run Robbins over, Wilson recruited Metcalfe to hurt Robbins. Costello said Metcalfe shot him once as a passenger in the car that Wilson was driving.
Officers canvased the area for the car through the night but did not find it.
On Friday, KFPD responded to an abandoned black Jeep Cherokee in a business parking lot and confirmed that it matched the description of the car used by Wilson and Metcalfe, according to KFPD.
On Saturday, officers found Wilson walking in the 2500 block of Wiard Street and found Metcalfe at the 2800 block of Crest Street. Both were arrested without incident, according to KFPD. Investigators also recovered the gun Metcalfe is accused of using.
Wilson is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Metcalfe is charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.
They are both being held in the Klamath County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call KFPD at 541-883-5336, or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.