The city of Klamath Falls and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association will revive the façade and building improvement grant program aimed at property owners to encourage investment in downtown properties.
Klamath Falls was successfully awarded façade and building grants in past years and in 2019 partnered with KFDA to leverage the available funding from both entities and to streamline administration of the grant program.
The grant program was put on hold in 2020 due to uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the grant selection committee received applications requesting a total of $574,000 in support of nearly $1.5 million in total project costs. Grant awards — along with grantee matching funds — represented over $300,000 in investment in downtown properties. For the 2021 cycle, $165,000 is available to local property owners who must match their grant award at least dollar-for-dollar.
KFDA executive director Darin Rutledge welcomed the return of the grant program, according to a release from the city.
“Aside from the direct aesthetic impact in downtown, these grant dollars often provide the last-in funding that makes these projects a reality,” he said. “And we know that as these projects start to roll out it inspires additional investment in downtown.”
Applications will be reviewed by a panel of city and KFDA staff, along with representation from the real estate, financial and architecture sectors. The committee will make a recommendation to city council with awards to tentatively be finalized in April. The application deadline is March 15, 2022, and prospective applicants are required to attend a mandatory information session on Jan. 10.