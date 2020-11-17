Klamath Falls has already awarded more than $28,000 in COVID-19 relief funding for 28 businesses and nonprofits. Now, the city is reopening grant applications after last week’s announcement of more statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
The grant is for federal CARES Act funding of up to $1,000 per business or nonprofit for bills such as rent, utilities and COVID-19 compliance costs.
“This year is certainly unlike any other, yet our community stays strong,” said City Manager Nathan Cherpeski in a city press release. “These incredibly vital community programs are essential to keep our businesses alive while working with our partners to aid in this difficult time. The City of Klamath Falls is grateful to be in a position to help at this time.”
The grant program will be open until Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. and people can apply on the city’s website.