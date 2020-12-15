A former Klamath Falls Police Department detective was booked into the Klamath County Jail on Tuesday after an Oregon State Police investigation found he crashed a KFPD vehicle while driving under the influence in November.
According to a KFPD news release, Det. Thomas Reif, 27, was on-duty when he was part of a multi-vehicle crash Nov. 27 around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Crater Lake Parkway and S 6th Street. Reif was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center after he was found unresponsive and not breathing at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash. Reif made a full recovery.
He was, however, placed on administrative leave Nov. 30 while KFPD conducted an internal investigation. The next day, the internal affairs investigator concluded Reif had violated several policies relating to criminal behavior and serious misconduct and recommended his employment be terminated. An Oregon State Police investigation found that Reif had unlawfully obtained and used drug evidence from an unrelated case, namely fentanyl.
After he was told of the findings, Reif resigned, according to KFPD.
OSP continued to investigate criminal charges against Reif. On Tuesday, OSP developed probable cause for criminal charges, and Reif turned himself into the jail. He was charged with DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering, tampering with evidence and first-degree official misconduct.
“Our priority was to make sure that we maintain our ethical standard at the police department, that we maintain community trust, and we were extremely swift in our internal investigation,” said KFPD Chief Dave Henslee. “As you can see by the timelines, this occurred on the 27th, and by December 1 we already had concluded our internal investigation and made the recommendation to terminate his employment and he no longer is an employee.”
In addition to OSP’s ongoing investigation, the Department of Safety Standards and Training opened a professional standards case to determine if Reif no longer meets the standards to be certified as a police officer in Oregon, according to KFPD.
“We are deeply embarrassed and disappointed with Mr. Reif’s misconduct,” stated the news release. “The Klamath Falls Police Department does not condone this type of behavior or misconduct by any law enforcement officer. We will continue to hold each other accountable to the highest ethical standards without exception.”
Reif had been on the Klamath Falls force for six years. In January 2019, Reif was one of three KPFD officers awarded the Life Saving Medal for his part in saving a woman's life who intended to jump from an overpass.