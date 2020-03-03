Maximillian Bodzin, owner of Affordable Cremation Care in Klamath Falls, was arrested Saturday and is facing theft and abuse of a corpse charges after seven families paid Bodzin for cremation services they say they never received.
A Klamath Falls Police Department investigation, along with the investigation of Klamath County Deputy Medical Examiner John Dougherty, into the business found that Bodzin was storing seven bodies in a cooler in his business on E Main Street that were supposed to be cremated but had not been. According to court documents, Officer Joseph Foreman identified the bodies and that one had been stored there since September without being cremated, despite the family having paid for the service.
Payments ranged from just over $1,000 to just over $3,700, according to court documents and in court documents Bodzin told Officer Foreman that he couldn’t afford to cremate the bodies after the families’ payments were used to pay the business’s bills and his car was stolen in December. Several of those who paid Bodzin for the services claimed they had a difficult time reaching him as he wouldn’t respond to texts or calls and his voicemail box was full.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said the theft charges stem from the lack of services provided for the money families paid and the abuse of a corpse charges involve the failure of Bodzin to meet the state mortuary board guidelines of cremating a body within a certain time period.
“It makes the family very upset because they want to get the cremated remains of their family so they can move on, and they haven’t been handed those,” Costello said.
Some became so fed up with the lack of service and the difficulty of getting answers that they hired another service to get the body from Bodzin and complete the cremation service, according to documents.
Bodzin pleaded not guilty to the seven counts of theft and seven counts of abuse of a corpse on Monday and is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Bodzin was also charged with possession of methamphetamine upon his arrest Monday and pleaded not guilty to that charge as well. He is also a registered sex offender in Florida.