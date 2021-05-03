Grant funding is for Klamath Falls City Schools to offer learning opportunities throughout the summer.
KFCS is asking community groups to submit proposals for student summer activities. Funds are also available to provide day care opportunities to help families take part in the summer education programs.
Summer programs must be offered between June 14 and August 20.
The summer academic support grant provides funding to support summer programs to high school students to acquire academic credits needed to stay on track for graduation.
The Summer enrichment/academic program grant provides grant funding to offer services for K-8 students for enrichment activities (robotics, dance, martial arts, art, music, outdoor programs etc.), academic learning and readiness supports (summer school, bridge programs, transition programs, etc.) and/or social-emotional and mental health services.
The child care grant provides a supplemental grant opportunity to recipients that wish to provide wrap around child care services for K-5 students that participate in summer academic and enrichment programs supported through the grants.
Community organizations area invited to submit innovative ideas for summer activities for KFCS students.
Priority will be given to programs that serve a large number of students in high quality programming. Priority deadline is Thursday, May 6. If you have any questions please contact Gayle Yamasaki yamasakig@kfalls.k12.or.us or 541-883-4700 x 7128/ Applications available online.