Klamath Falls City School District (KFCSD) joins 196 school districts throughout Oregon to celebrate January as “School Board Recognition Month, according to a news release.
KFCSD Superintendent Dr. Paul Hillyer announced the declaration of School Board Recognition Month during the board of director’s on Monday, Jan. 13 during the board’s monthly meeting at the district office. Hillyer read Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s Proclamation of School Board Recognition Month, and honored the city’s board members with cake, certificates and words of thanks.
“We are very fortunate to have such great board members,” said Hillyer. “I am grateful for their generous giving of time and talent to bring success for our students. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
School board members serve to support student achievement, according to Hillyer, focusing on needs such as school goal assessments, academic standards, and managing district resources.
Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part,” said Hillyer. “They are dedicated individuals who are committed to improving student achievement and to fighting for the best for all of our students.”