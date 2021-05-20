Nathan Cherpeski, the city manager of Klamath Falls since 2013, announced Thursday that he would resign the position next month.
Cherpeski told city staff he has accepted a city manager position in Herriman, Utah, and his last day in Klamath Falls will be June 25.
“My family and I are excited for this new opportunity, but we are also sad to leave Klamath Falls,” he said in a release. “This community has been so welcoming. The council has been amazing, and I know the community has a bright future. I wish Klamath Falls all the best in the future.”
Cherpeski said his favorite part about his post in Klamath Falls has been working with the community and finding creative solutions to their problems.
He is proud of what he, city staff and city council have accomplished in addressing blighted properties across the community. He also hailed economic development projects that have taken off during his time, like the Fairfield Inn and Timbermill Shores development.
City council president Matt Dodson said that the “city is in a good place and has experienced numerous positive changes under the guidance of Mr. Cherpeski. We thank him for his service and wish him success in his new community.”
Councilors will now begin a nationwide search for a new city manager. Cherpeski said he working with city staff on ensuring a smooth transition to his replacement.
Cherpeski said he feels that the city is in a strong financial position as he exits. He noted that whoever fills his shoes will have to take on completion of the wastewater treatment plant overhaul and other economic development projects.