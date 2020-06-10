City Councilor Kendall Bell, representative for Ward 2, will not be seeking re-election in the November 3 General Election, according to a news release.
She and her husband John purchased property outside the Ward District Boundary and plan to build their home there in the upcoming years.
“We bought our lot before my plans to run for City Councilor unfolded,” said Bell. “I truly hope there is someone within the community/ward district who might enjoy serving in this capacity and that will consider stepping up to further the City in a positive way. My thanks to all of my Ward Constituents for working with me in the past several years, as I believe we have accomplished many good things.”
Qualifications under the City Charter to run for a City Council Position are that the individual must be a resident of the City of Klamath Falls or area annexed to City continuously during the four years immediately preceding the election; must be a resident within the Ward District filed for; and must meet state requirements to run for elected office. The deadline to file for the General Election is no later than August 25 by 5 p.m.
Any person interested in applying for Ward 2 should contact City Recorder Nickole Barrington at 541-883-5325 or via email at nbarrington@klamathfalls.city, or in person at 500 Klamath Ave., in order to obtain the necessary election information and filing forms.