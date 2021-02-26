The Klamath Falls City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Monday.
Among other items, council will consider updating a resolution against use of excessive force against nonviolent civil rights demonstrators, a policy it initially adopted in 1992. Council is considering updating the adoption to comply with requirements for seeking Community Block Development Grant funding from the federal government.
City Manager Nathan Cherpeski told the Herald and News it isn’t clear if the policy from 1992 is still in force.
“We felt it safest to readopt the policy,” Cherpeski said. “This became a requirement for grants in 1992 ... we were talking about a possible CDBG grant, and wanted to make sure we had that box checked.”
Police Chief Dave Henslee defines reasonable force as when a police officer uses force to resolve a situation.
“At the end of the day, the reasonableness of that force is based on what a reasonable officer in the same circumstances would do,” Henslee said. “If it’s not reasonable, then it falls into what’s called excessive.”
Council will also consider signing a letter of support for the Small Business Development Center and its continued funding from the state.
Councilors tentatively plan to adjourn into closed executive session to discuss labor negotiations.
The meetings are open to the public, and there is an opportunity for public comment at the regular session. Individuals can attend in person or online. Those online can also submit public comments during the regular session.
In addition, a work session with Fire Chief Greg Davis on the community fire plan will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
To review the entire agenda, go online to klamathfalls.city.