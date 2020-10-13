Klamath Falls City Councilor Phil Studenberg is fighting to hold onto his seat in city hall this November against two opponents, Dylan Carlson and Donna Walker.
Studenberg said he is hoping people re-elect him to the seat he earned in 2016 so he can continue to work on economic development issues. As owner of a law practice, he said he has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to push for relief for other small businesses.
He said he’s done his part to help those who have struggled during the pandemic by buying gift cards and voting to cancel the city business license requirement.
He’ll need to beat out a familiar opponent in November. Walker ran against him in 2016, earning just 32 fewer votes.
“At that time, I had the opportunity to walk door to door through the ward, spending time talking to hundreds of people who live, work and play here,” Walker wrote to the H&N in response to a questionnaire. “I haven’t forgotten what was shared with me, and I believe I can represent not only Ward 1, but our community well.”
Walker is also a small business owner and sees the need to expand economic opportunities in the area.
Carlson, a professional boxer, is also running with the goal of bringing more businesses to Klamath Falls. He said he aims to do this by cutting taxes, in particular the downtown business tax. He plans to offer incentives and tax breaks to businesses to stimulate the economy after what he called an “overreaction” to COVID-19.
Both Walker and Studenberg identified homelessness as an issue city council needs to confront.
Studenberg believes Klamath Falls can learn from Medford’s example on this issue.
“Addressing that issue requires a comprehensive approach involving housing, mental health care, community policing and job training,” he wrote to the H&N. “The larger issue involving homelessness involves income inequality and wage stagnation.”
Walker has been on several boards, including the public safety board, the 911 board and serves as president of Klamath County Republican Women.
She emphasized the need to prioritize law enforcement.
“People in our community need to not only be safe, but feel safe,” she said.
Carlson is running because he believes that getting involved is the best way to make change.
“I believe anyone who has an idea on how to govern the city in the right direction should run for office,” he said.
As a longtime Klamath Falls resident, Studenberg hopes voters will allow him to continue what he’s started.
“We have an excellent team on the current city council and work well with the county commissioners,” he said. “My work as defense attorney has brought me in contact with a broad cross-section of our citizens which makes me approachable by all our residents.”