The reimagined Moore Park Regional Play Structure is one step closer to breaking ground this week after the Klamath Falls City Council voted to approve the authorization of a contract with Modoc Construction Company, Inc.
The action was included in the council meeting agenda Monday, Feb. 6 and received the majority vote in its favor.
The proposed 18,000-square-foot, ADA-compliant playground was announced in 2019, with plans for construction to be tasked to volunteers from the community.
Funding for the family-friendly structure exceeded expectations, according to reports from Healthy Klamath, providing the project with enough funding to hire a construction team.
Healthy Klamath member Merritt Driscoll said the community will still have an opportunity to be involved in building the structure.
During a previous meeting Dec. 19, 2022, the City Council authorized staff to bypass the standard competitive bidding process, allowing the city to utilize the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) project delivery method instead.
This authorization prompted city staff to solicit proposals to find a company qualified to tackle the project and received one — Modoc Construction Company, Inc.
Moore Park was one of three recreational locations with proposed project actions on the meeting agenda Monday night.
Ella Redkey Pool was given the go-ahead to accept a local government grant to fund the replacement of the facility’s waterslide. City Council approved the acceptance of the $75,000 grant awarded by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Klamath Falls Little League fields also got the thumbs-up on their request for city funding to replace the 12-inch C900 water main with a 2-inch main installation.
The project was first brought before council in January by KFLL President Frank Hoblit.
Hoblit said the current water main does not supply sufficient water to the fields, causing deterioration.
Klamath County has provided a portion of the funding, according to county documents. The city approved moving funding to KFLL with the requested $30,357, which will be distributed from the Economic Development/Property fund and Water Infrastructure budget.
The fields are located within the bounds of Ward District 3. Emily Straus, who ran for City Council to represent this district, expressed her concern that there is no representation for the voices of those living in the Mills.
“Of course, citizens and businesses in Ward 3 are able to approach any city council person or staff member if there’s issues,” Straus said. “We know that that probably doesn’t happen.”
Straus stressed the urgency of appointing a councilor to the position who would represent the citizens living in the low-income portion of the district.
“I hope you give consideration to the fact that many of those [residents of Ward 3] have been historically underrepresented,” she said.
Jennifer Lucas expressed her concern regarding unequal representation during public comment as well, asking City Council, once again, for an explanation as to why the council agreed upon and unanimously passed a proposal for a permanent Equity Committee that has not been formed.
City Council did not respond to either comment that was entered.
The Stearns Corridor Improvement Project was also brought before the council during the meeting, presented by City Engineer Andrew Lakey.
The county and city partnered together in designing the changes that would be made surrounding the Stearns Elementary School location: better access for pedestrians and improved "movability" for buses and vehicles.
This improvement project would require the surrounding county streets to be lowered, which in turn requires city water lines to be lowered as well.
Councilor Abbie McClung pointed out that the funding had already been allocated in the last biennium for 2021-23.
Councilor Kelsey Mueller Wendt noted that the cost of the project had dropped significantly since its original proposal. Lakey explained that the original project proposal had included a larger area.
Council motioned to approve and passed the IGA, agreeing to reimburse the county $503,150 of the total cost.
Other items on the consent agenda included the mayoral appointments of Kathy Poppe to the Budget Committee and Sarah Dougherty to the Parking District Committee.
Councilor Mika Blain motioned to approve, seconded by Councilor Phil Studenberg. Mueller Wendt abstained from voting.