Jonathan Teichert will be the next leader of Klamath Falls city government, after he was tabbed Tuesday to be its next city manager.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for me and my family," Teichert said. "We loved our visit, meeting with staff, and learning about the community. Everyone was so kind and welcoming."
Teichert will take over the position on April 1.
A Wyoming native, Teichert has more than 20 years of experience in local and state government. He has served as the city administrator of Douglas, Wyo., since 2018. He has experience working with state and local government and the energy, tourism, agriculture and tourism industries.
Teichert previously served as the city administrator for Afton, Wyo., and as planner in Lincoln County, Wyo.
He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wyoming and various other degrees.
Throughout his career, Teichert has been involved in many programs and served on several boards. He is one of the founding board members for the Caribou Loop Trail, a looped 200-mile trail system in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. He served for nearly 12 years on the Coalition of Local Governments of Southwest Wyoming and is a founding board member of the Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System (WYO CLASS), a local government investment pool.
A graduate of the Lincoln County Leadership Institute, Teichert is a member of the Rotary Club, a board member of the Douglas TeamMates Mentoring Program, and a past member of several economic development boards. He is a member of the Great Open Spaces City Manager’s Association and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).