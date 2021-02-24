Klamath Falls businesses continue to come under scrutiny by Oregon OSHA for reports of violations of state restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The enforcement agency has opened a second inspection into Casey’s Restaurant on S 6th Street for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions and has also opened an inspection of The Chicken Shack, 3255 Washburn Way.
Other businesses that were under inspection by OSHA have received fines, including Red Zone Sports Bar and AMA Mini Mart.
Red Zone was fined $175 by the agency for failing to enforce face mask and social distancing requirements in October 2020.
AMA Mini Mart was also cited and fined $280 by Oregon OSHA in December for not enforcing that customers or employees wear face masks. According to OSHA, AMA corrected the violation at the time of the inspection, but were still fined.
Casey’s Restaurant has already been fined $8,900 in December for serving dine-in food and drinks while it was prohibited by the governor’s executive order.
Casey’s owners have pledged to appeal fines, with the backing of conservative nonprofit the Freedom Foundation, and to continue serving customers at normal capacity despite state restrictions.