Each year between May 15 and October 30 Klamath Falls city code regarding noxious vegetation expands to include all non-agricultural grasses and weeds in excess of eight inches tall, according to a news release.
The ordinance states that no owner or person in charge of property within the City of Klamath Falls shall allow the property to have weeds or grasses in violation. The code allows the City of Klamath Falls to abate violations at the owner’s expense, issue court citations, assess enforcement fees, or any combination thereof.
The issue has three goals; to reduce fire hazards, prevent the spread of unwanted weeds, and to improve the image of the City of Klamath Falls.
In cases of larger or remote areas, allowances for firebreaks or other remedies are considered upon application, by the person in control of the property.
For more information contact Klamath Falls Code Enforcement at 541-883-5358 or canderson@klamathfalls.city.