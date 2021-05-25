A Klamath County attorney has been suspended from the state Bar and is facing five ethics complaints from clients.
Douglas Osborne has been a member of the Oregon State Bar since 1972, but complaints filed against him this year are under investigation. On January 20, Osborne was suspended from the Oregon State Bar and is no longer authorized to practice law for failing to respond to a disciplinary inquiry.
Complaints from clients allege that Osborne did not adequately communicate with them about the estate services they paid him for, including closing his office and disconnecting phone numbers without notifying them and making changes to an estate without telling the client. Another complaint alleges Osborne was spending estate money that he was supposed to be holding in trust.
When the bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office notified Osborne that he was being investigated for his handling of the estate funds and requested his account information, the DCO said Osborne never responded.
According to the Oregon State Bar, the ethics complaints have been deferred to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution because of a conflict of interest with the Klamath Count DA’s Office.
He was previously reprimanded by the bar in 2019, but that did not restrict his ability to practice law, according to the bar’s website.