Aurelia Schanzenbacher, a 16-year resident of Klamath Falls and artist for three years as a photographer and painter, is being featured during the month of August at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin, according to a news release.
Paintings by Schanzenbacher are on display and available for purchase during regular business hours, Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Schanzenbacher draws inspiration from the beauty of Southern Oregon, providing unique landscapes and plenty of wildlife to create her art as both a photographer and painter.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st St. in Chiloquin. For more information call 541-783-3326 or email 2riversart@gmail.com.