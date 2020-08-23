Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Painting by Aurelia Schanzenbacher on display at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin.

 Courtesy Two Rivers Art Gallery

Aurelia Schanzenbacher, a 16-year resident of Klamath Falls and artist for three years as a photographer and painter, is being featured during the month of August at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin, according to a news release.

Paintings by Schanzenbacher are on display and available for purchase during regular business hours, Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Schanzenbacher draws inspiration from the beauty of Southern Oregon, providing unique landscapes and plenty of wildlife to create her art as both a photographer and painter.

Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st St. in Chiloquin. For more information call 541-783-3326 or email 2riversart@gmail.com.

