Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Klamath Falls City Hall
Buy Now

Klamath Falls City Hall at 500 Klamath Avenue.

 H&N photo by Sean Bassinger

Klamath Falls City Council has set aside $135,000 in support of city businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release.

From the funds reserved, $10,000 is being provided immediately to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. Of the remaining fund, $25,000 is being coordinated with Klamath County to assist local restaurants.

Klamath Falls City Council is seeking input for how best to utilize the remaining $100,000 to make the best impact on sustaining and supporting local businesses. A virtual suggestion box is available on the Klamath Falls City website at www.klamathfalls.city, as well as on the city Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheCityofKlamathFalls, where citizens can submit their ideas on ways to assist City businesses.

The suggestion box will remain open until April 10, at which point City staff will present citizens’ ideas submitted to City Council. A winner or potential multiple winning ideas will be selected among the ideas submitted, with each selected idea submission eligible to receive a prize.

For more information contact Klamath Falls City Administration at 541-883-5316.

Tags