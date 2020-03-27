Klamath Falls City Council has set aside $135,000 in support of city businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release.
From the funds reserved, $10,000 is being provided immediately to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. Of the remaining fund, $25,000 is being coordinated with Klamath County to assist local restaurants.
Klamath Falls City Council is seeking input for how best to utilize the remaining $100,000 to make the best impact on sustaining and supporting local businesses. A virtual suggestion box is available on the Klamath Falls City website at www.klamathfalls.city, as well as on the city Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheCityofKlamathFalls, where citizens can submit their ideas on ways to assist City businesses.
The suggestion box will remain open until April 10, at which point City staff will present citizens’ ideas submitted to City Council. A winner or potential multiple winning ideas will be selected among the ideas submitted, with each selected idea submission eligible to receive a prize.
For more information contact Klamath Falls City Administration at 541-883-5316.