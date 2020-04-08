Klamath Falls adapts to Stay Home, Save Lives order
The City of Klamath Falls has implemented significant measures in compliance with Governor Kate Brown’s statewide executive order to “Stay Home, Save Lives” to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
As a result of the emergency declaration, the City of Klamath Falls implemented its pandemic operations plan. City buildings are closed to walk-in traffic, which means some services may not be available on-site. The City of Klamath Falls asks members of the public who have business to conduct with the City to do so over the phone, via email or online if possible. If business can wait, please do so.
The City’s Pandemic Plan is designed to ensure that essential services such as the City of Klamath Falls Police Department, water and sewer services continue without interruption. Business practices have been altered to better protect our citizens and employees in the following ways:
■ Telecommuting – many employees are working off-site, often from home.
■ Alternating schedules – this keeps city crews from overlapping and potentially all becoming sick.
■ Splitting crews – part of the steps above that have been enacted splits crews to protect city services.
■ Offices and buildings closed to walk-in traffic.
These precautionary measures – including the cancelation or postponing of nonessential events and gathering, are ever-evolving. City staff continue to work closely with the Klamath County Department of Public Health, Klamath County, and the Office of Governor Brown, receiving frequent updates. The City of Klamath Falls encourages compliance with the Governor’s orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For more information contact the City of Klamath Falls Administration at 541-883-5316.