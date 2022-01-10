Economists project sustained growth for Klamath County in the post-lockdown economic boom, but attracting labor to fill the many open jobs in the Basin is one of the biggest hurdles to progress.
On Monday, KCEDA hosted an economic summit at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls, featuring regional economists and local businesspeople. The summit focused on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Klamath’s economy and the recovery that followed.
Josh Lehner, an economist with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, discussed the fact that much of Klamath, Oregon and the U.S. is experiencing an economic boom. But while the economy is humming again, inflation is also on the upswing, which could be a problem.
“We are in the fastest economic recovery we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes. It’s sustained. People have money, they are trying to spend it,” Lehner said. “The bad part is it is an inflationary boom.”
While inflation is not a huge problem per se, Lehner said, it does make the recovery more challenging and unpredictable.
The Klamath economy has been quite strong in the past couple years because of significant federal aid, Lehner said. Despite the pandemic and the record level of job losses it caused, household income has gone up while poverty has gone down. This can be attributed to federal dollars pouring into the economy in response to the pandemic and poor 2021 water year, according to Lehner.
Based on data from 2020, incomes in Klamath County grew by nearly 11% — faster than 81% of counties in the country, Lehner said. Incomes in Klamath are much higher than statewide or even nationwide averages.
But it’s not all roses. While the demand side of the economy is strong, Lehner is more worried about the supply side.
“We are trying to grow really quickly and there are things holding us back and we are not able to grow as fast as we’d like,” he said.
One of the obvious factors holding Klamath back is the pandemic. While COVID is not causing widespread shutdowns like it did in the beginning, it is causing workplace disruptions as new variants spread through the community and people are unable to work while they recover or quarantine.
In other words, the pandemic is a drag on productivity in a time when labor is already very hard to come by, Lehner said.
Lehner highlighted the labor shortage as the biggest constraint on Klamath’s economic recovery so far. That constraint, however, has caused wages to increase — a good sign for workers.
“We’ve actually increased our outlook for wages paid relative to pre-pandemic expectations for the state of Oregon because labor is so hard to come by,” he said.
Average wages across the state are up 15% since the start of the pandemic, said Lehner.
But as wages go up, business costs go up with them. That extra cost is being passed on to the consumer in the form of higher prices, hence the inflationary reaction to the current economic boom.
Damon Runberg, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Departmet, agreed that hiring is way up in Klamath County.
“The current record for December is actually the highest they’ve ever been in Klamath County for any December,” Runberg said of the number of local online job adds.
Runberg said Klamath County’s labor market equals the tightest labor market in recent county history — dating back at least 20 years.
But that tight labor market means there are opportunities. Some reasons for this positive momentum include the modest increase in Klamath’s population front, he said.
“The prognosis for Klamath has always been positive in that regard,” Runberg said. “Klamath will not only recover from this COVID shock really soon but I think there is momentum here that will carry us into fully recovering from the Great Recession back in 2008 and actually move into a true expansionary period again.”
Part of this is Klamath’s appeal — due to its many natural wonders and cheaper-than-neighbors land prices. That draws remote workers from elsewhere who choose to live in the area, a phenomenon that has only been stimulated by the pandemic. While these individuals are contributing to the local economy by spending money, driving up demand for goods and services, they are not a part of the local workforce and therefore increase the gulf between supply and demand.
The remedy to this situation, Runberg said, is to figure out how to keep young people living in the area, and adding more working-age families. In other words, Klamath has the jobs, but just needs people to fill them, Runberg added.
Alison Smith, Rural Economic Recovery and Resiliency Specialist at the South Central Oregon Economic Development District (SCOEDD), noted that while government aid has helped Klamath and Lake counties push through the worst of the pandemic, it is not a sustainable means of moving forward.
Smith interviewed a number of local stakeholders to find out what were some of the most widely voiced needs in the community. The main things that came up in Smith’s survey included: capacity and funding, broadband, business and workforce technical assistance, messaging and communication, and planning and preparedness.
As far as business and workforce assistance, Smith said small businesses and companies that were healthy before the pandemic were more resilient than those that were already struggling.
Broadband was another need that came up from stakeholders, Smith said.
The issue, she said, is not so much a problem in the Klamath Falls area, but is more problematic in more remote rural areas. That came to the forefront during the pandemic, when plenty of work and education transitioned online.
Finally, stakeholders brought up the need to address the mental health impacts the pandemic has had on people, specifically students, as well as how the community can prepare for major disruptions in the future.
Following a brief break, a panel of five individuals convened to discuss the local economy. The panel included Lauren Jespersen, director of the Sky Lakes Foundation, Jessie DuBose, executive director of Klamath Promise, Paul Simmons, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association, Allison York, principal broker at Windermere Real Estate, and Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union.
Olney said the key to local economic growth is not to be like Bend, for example, but for Klamath Falls to be the best version of itself, he said.
“It is a blue collar, roll up your sleeves, get things done type of place that deals, frankly, with reality,” Olney said. “And so how do we continue to build on that? How do we continue to reinforce that? How do we have a balanced economy?”
Cultivating a robust entrepreneurial environment that supports the next generation of businesses is a major step in diversifying the economy and supporting growth, he said.
From the real estate side of things, York said that when people come to town, she hears a lot of positive comments about how beautiful the area is, the outdoor activities and the improvements downtown.
“It is a very attractive place,” she said of Klamath. “I think locally we are challenged to see that sometimes, but if we stop and take a look around and listen to the outsiders and if we ourselves talk about the positive benefits about our area it will go a really long way.”
DuBose said a main priority for Klamath, demonstrated by the pandemic, should be creating more stability for families with school-age children.
“We can’t get workers to come off unemployment insurance and go back to a two-worker household if you don’t know if your kids are going to be able to go to school,” she said.