Klamath drought response agency adds relief program for all producers
The Klamath Project Drought Response Agency is announcing a second Drought Relief Program that Klamath Project Irrigators are encouraged to apply for.
The new program is the 2021 CARES Act Assistance Program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The application deadline is October 15. The first program was the 2021 No-Irrigation Program, funded by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which is now closed.
The 2021 Cares Act Program is a separate program from all other KPDRA programs and requires a separate application. The funds to be distributed through this program will be distributed on a per acre basis. Irrigated and unirrigated lands within the Klamath Project are eligible, including land irrigated with groundwater.
The amount payable per acre will depend on the total number of eligible applicants. The total amount per acre will not exceed $200 per acre. No applicant may receive payment on more than 5,000 acres.
Payments to eligible applicants are currently scheduled to be made by December 31.
The 2021 CARES Act Program Application period is currently open and extends until October 15. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. The program application and policy are available for download under the "file downloads" tab at www.klamathwaterbank.com