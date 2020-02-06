The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office released a statement after the Friday conviction and sentencing of Zahra Gonzales in the death of a Daniel Wessel who was working as a flagger in a construction zone on Highway 140 on June 28, 2019 when Gonzales hit and killed him.
Gonzales pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide and reckless driving were dismissed. She was sentenced to 100 months, or over 8 years in prison. She must serve 75 of those months, and for the last 25 months she is eligible for programs and good time. Her license was also permanently revoked.
Eve Costell, Klamath County District Attorney outlined the several factors of the “completely preventable” crash that lead to Wessle’s death in the Thursday statement, which included speeding at 61 miles per hour in a construction zone which Gonzales had driven through several times that week, the sun glaring in her eyes and Gonzales taking selfies just prior to the crash.
“Witnesses stated that the glare made it incredibly difficult to see and required operators to travel at slow speeds, even without the construction zone,” according to the release. “Additional evidence shows that Ms. Gonzales was taking multiple selfies while driving, documenting the glare of the sun and her distraction from the road. The final picture was taken a mere 44 seconds before the 911 call was received. Gonzales’ behavior showed reckless disregard to other people on the road.”
Costello reminds people of the dangers of distracted driving in the statement and said her office will “prosecute individuals to the full extent of the law for injuries and deaths resulting from distracted driving.”
“Remember, you cannot bring back a life. Mr. Wessel left behind a family; Parents who should never have to bury a child, a wife and four beautiful children, who will not be able to fish, play baseball, or be walked down the aisle by their father, siblings who grieve daily for the brother with whom they laughed and joked, and countless friends and coworkers,” she stated. “A beautiful soul is gone. The tragedy lives on with all those who knew him. No text or phone call is worth someone else’s life.”