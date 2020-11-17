The City of Klamath Falls announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17 the first round of 2020 Emergency Business & Nonprofit Grant recipients, according to a news release.
Over $25,000 has been awarded to local businesses and nonprofits to assist with rent/mortgages, utilities, or expenses incurred due to COVID-19 regulations.
Recognizing that assistance grants such as these are essential grassroots programs to aid businesses and nonprofits facing unprecedented challenges, the City and partners approached the award process with acute responsiveness to help applicants survive and thrive.
“This year is certainly unlike any other, yet our community stays strong,” said City Manager Nathan Cherpeski. “These incredibly vital community programs are essential to keep our businesses alive while working with our partners to aid in this difficult time. The City of Klamath Falls is grateful to be in a position to help at this time.”
Additionally, at the Monday, Nov. 16 City of Klamath Falls Council meeting, and due to the recent orders of the Governor’s office, Council authorized staff to reopen the Grants to additional applicants. The Emergency Business & Nonprofit Assistance Grant has been reopened and will remain open until Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
To apply, visit the City’s website at www.klamathfalls.city/402/Emergency-Assistance-Grant-Program.