A typical grocery trip became a $250,000 cash windfall for a Klamath Falls couple, according to a news release.
Ruth Wallace sent her fiancé Scott O’Neil to the store for groceries, but the outcome was far from expectations. Wallace told the Oregon Lottery that she will purchase several Scratch-it tickets every once in a while, but when O’Neil came home that day, he had picked up a few $20 tickets.
“We usually buy the $5, $2 or $1 tickets,” Wallace said. “I was shocked he got some $20 tickets. I thought that was extravagant.”
When the couple scratched the tickets, each ticket that Wallace scratched turned out to be a winner. O’Neil had the opposite luck — everyone he scratched was a dud.
“Then I scratched my last ticket and thought it was a $250 winner,” said O’Neil. “That made me pretty excited. Then Ruth looked at it and realized it was actually $250,000!”
O’Neil purchased the $20 Cash Spectacular Scratch-it at Madison Market, 5800 S. 6th St. After taxes the couple will collect $170,000. The pair announced they are in the process of moving into a new home soon, so the winnings will be utilized in part for new furniture and moving expenses. They also are considering purchasing new vehicles.
The Oregon Lottery announced over $8.9 million last year alone in Oregon Lottery proceeds directed to economic development, parks, education, outdoor school, veterans services and watershed enhancement in Klamath County. Oregon Lottery players have won more than $38 billion in prizes since 1985.