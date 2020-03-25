DEATH VALLEY, CALIF. – “Home” is Klamath Falls, but for the past 10 years Death Valley National Park has been the place where Elaine and Roger Clavette have spent big chunks of their winters.
“The sun. The sun and the warmth because I’m always cold,” Elaine, 71, explains of the allure of winters in Death Valley, where the average highs are in the 70s.
“Boredom!” yelps Roger, 72, who retired in 2000 after many years working as a Klamath Falls-based cable splicer and maintenance technician for Qwest and Pacific Northwest Bell. “I needed something to do.”
After their retirements – Elaine operated a rip saw for the Jeld-Wen lumber mill and spent eight years in the shipping department for DG Shelter – the Clavettes busied themselves working as volunteer campground hosts and on roads and trails for the Forest Service. After several years they seasonally volunteered at Redwoods National Park, building and installing signs and doing other work.
Over their decade as volunteers at Death Valley, they’ve most worked side-by-side at the park’s well-equipped maintenance shop in the park housing area near Furnace Creek, location of the main visitor center, three campgrounds, hotels, restaurants and general store.
“I did everything he did,” boasts Elaine, who worked alongside her husband until this season. Instead of working at the shop, where the routine includes four 10-hour days, this season she mostly stayed at the RV reading – there is no television reception — and enjoying retirement.
Most years, the Clavettes’ stay at Death Valley has been from mid-October until mid-April. This season’s schedule was shortened to five weeks because the couple stayed longer in Klamath Falls working on their new house at Tingley Lake Estates, their home base since 2001, and because volunteers were asked to leave because of the coronavirus concerns. They arrived back in Klamath Falls Sunday.
Tingley Lake has special meaning because of their friendship with Nell Kuonen and her late husband, Frank. “He taught me to weld, to fabricate,” Roger says of Frank Kuonen, who with his wife, a former Klamath County commissioner, owned the facility for many years.
The Clavettes moved to Klamath Falls in 1976 from New England. With children aged three, five and seven, the couple decided it was time to move because, “We didn’t want to raise our kids in Hartford, Connecticut.”
When Pacific Northwest Bell was recruiting employees, the Clavettes were given their choice of 16 locations, including some in Oregon. After suffering through rainy New England winters, they asked which locations were the driest. Learning that Klamath Falls averages only about 12 inches of precipitation a year, the couple remembers agreeing, “We’ll take the desert.”
“Love it, love it,” both echo of living in Klamath Falls. “We made it our home real quick.”
Along with friendships, they enjoy the region’s many attractions, including Crater Lake National Park and Lava Beds National Monument. “We couldn’t get enough of either one. We didn’t care if it was snowing,” says Roger. It helps, too, that their daughter, Lorie Gavin, and son, Mike, live in Klamath Falls while their other son, John, lives in Medford. The Clavettes have been married 52 years with Roger quipping, “If we’ve lasted this long, we’ll go all the way.”
During previous years the couple drove or hiked most of the massive park’s miles of roads and trails. While they’ve cut back on some outings, both still marvel at Death Valley’s natural beauty. The Clavettes have many favorite places, especially the Panamints, the mountain range on the west side of the park, and little visited Aguereberry Point and Harrisburg, also in the park’s west side. Aguereberry Point, a 6,433-foot elevation peak, is regarded one of the park’s best places for photography in the late afternoon and evening and Harrisburg is a long abandoned mining settlement.
“No matter what time of the day, it’s amazing,” says Elaine of the ever-changing landscape. “The different tones of colors in the rock” and, as Roger quickly adds, “The formations change because of the shadows. Last night we were watching the sunset on the Panamints. Beautiful.”
Roger’s heritage helps. Generations of his family lived in French-speaking Canada so he is bilingual. At times, he’s been called on to help interpret. “You meet so many people from all over the world.”
While their plans are fluid, the Clavettes hope to return to begin their 11th seasonal migration after Christmas and stay until April. They enjoy the work, the weather, the sights and the friendships.
“We’ve been treated fantastically. You know you’re appreciated,” says Roger, who’s quick to add that their volunteer work supplements and eases the regular staff’s work load, emphasizing, “You don’t take another person’s job.” He also has praise for Mike Reynolds, who’s spent the past five years as Death Valley’s superintendent after three years in the same job at Lava Beds National Monument.
“We love it here. We’re volunteers but they treat us like their own,” adds Elaine.
When the work day ends, usually about 4 each afternoon, the Clavettes are part of the staff’s “Beer 30” group, a 4:30 gathering at the employee picnic area for socializing and chit-chat. “They talk about whatever comes out of their mouths,” Roger laughs.
Klamath Falls is “home,” but Death Valley has become a pretty close second best.
They’ve only been home since Sunday evening, but Roger and Elaine Clavette have noticed things are different.
Back at Tingley Lake Estates, about eight miles south of downtown Klamath Falls, “We seem isolated,” Roger said Monday afternoon. “Our neighbors come over but nobody wants to come in the house.”
The couple drove into Klamath Falls Monday to do some necessary chores. Roger, who was filling up their car at the Fred Meyer gas station, said there were unusually long lines. In contrast, Elaine was inside restocking groceries, and said the store was unusually quiet.
Something both Clavettes have noticed in recent days is a much lower volume of traffic.
“On the drive from Death Valley the traffic was like something we’ve never seen before. Very, very little traffic,” Roger said, noting the vast majority of the few vehicles were semi-trucks. “It was really nice. But it was really weird.”
During their in-town visit both were also surprised by the low volume of traffic on usually busy streets, including South Sixth Street and Washburn Way.
For now, they’re focusing on settling back in.
“We’ve been unpacking the trailer and getting it ready to store,” Roger said.
“We’re just glad to be home,” added Elaine.