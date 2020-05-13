Klamath County resubmitted its reopening plan Monday with revisions after the governor’s office told the county to add some additional information that needed to be addressed in the plan for the Oregon Health Authority to review it.
Since then, Klamath’s plan has been labeled “under review” by OHA, along with the plans of 31 other counties as of Tuesday afternoon, including Lake and Jackson Counties. The only counties that don’t have plans classified as under review by OHA are Clackamas, Multnomah, Lincoln and Washington counties, which, with the exception of Lincoln County, are home to some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The earliest Governor Kate Brown said she will let counties open some businesses following phase one of plans is Friday.
The county’s plan is being reviewed by the state while a new case of COVID-19 was announced in Klamath County Monday, followed by a new presumptive case Tuesday.
In the Klamath County Public Health news release announcing Tuesday’s presumptive case, Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said, “This is not expected to affect or impact the county’s reopening plan, submitted to the Governor earlier this week. We expect there to be additional cases and have solid strategies in place to handle them.”
Klamath County saw a period between April 30 and May 10 with no new COVID-19 cases announced. That streak was broken on Monday, which brings Klamath County’s total to 41 cases.
The revised plan expands on strategies to reach underserved populations, including having bilingual health care professionals staffing mobile testing sites throughout the county, with bilingual staff to help enroll people in the Oregon Health Plan and fundraising to cover the cost of testing for those who are uninsured.
The new plan also addresses how entities would handle an outbreak in different long-term care facilities like the jail or a group home.
According to the plan, “Klamath County had a COVID positive individual who was living in a group foster home, and there are already protocols in place should this scenario occur again. Any individual(s) who test positive are isolated within the home and the remaining residents of the home were quarantined to the house,” states the plan. “Daily calls are made to the home to ensure the individuals have the necessary food, supplies, and support.”
In the jail, capacity has remained at 50% or lower and those coming into the facility are screened for a fever. The plan states the jail has cells for isolation and that PPE is available for staff if they choose to wear it. If someone is arrested with symptoms of COVID-19, the plan states the person will be taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center before they are admitted to the jail.
After OHA review’s Klamath County’s plan, it will make a recommendation to Gov. Brown concerning whether Klamath County should be allowed to move into phase one of reopening, which allows most businesses to reopen with social distancing and sanitizing guidelines in place.
Monday morning, along with the revised reopening plan, Commissioner Morris asked the governor’s office to mark Klamath County’s plan as complete and categorize it as under review with OHA “ASAP,” saying the fact that Klamath County didn’t make OHA’s list over the weekend of county plans it was reviewing was met with backlash here in the community.
“As you may have anticipated, our exclusion from the website listing over the weekend caused massive panic and upheaval in the county, including serious sounding threats of civil unrest, several dozen desolate business owners, and inquiries from the media,” Morris wrote in an email to the governor’s office that was sent to the Herald and News. “A narrative that the Governor ‘rejected’ our plan has taken shape, and it is urgent that we course correct that. As we have met the reopening metrics, submitted a thorough plan, and have agreement from our medical professionals that we are ready, I urge you to put us in the approved/under review category ASAP.”
The revised plan also includes the signature of Klamath County Medical Health Officer Dr. Wendy Warren, which was absent from the first draft sent last week.