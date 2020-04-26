Klamath County’s offer to buy the Eternal Hills cemetery has been accepted by the bankruptcy court trustee and is now in the 26-day comment period before the sale is approved.
The county’s offer of $59,000 includes $14,840 for the 14 acres of land in the northeast corner of the property that was available as an option in the sale.
The sale to the county will go through on May 17 unless the court trustee receives a bid higher than the county’s offer by $116,000 or receives objections to the sale.
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners offered to buy the cemetery in an effort to rehabilitate the dilapidated property before selling it to a mortuary business to operate the cemetery. The cemetery has been for sale since December of 2019, and Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said that if the county didn’t step in, the trustee was looking to abandon the property that began involuntary bankruptcy proceedings in 2017.
The cemetery saw one other offer in March that was withdrawn after numerous community members voiced concerns over the connection between the potential buyer and a former owner.
DeGroot said he’s looking forward to starting a new chapter for the cemetery that is home to so many of Klamath County’s loved ones.
“I’m very excited for the community,” he said. “It is something that has plagued our community for way too long.”