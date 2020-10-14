Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials announced wood stove air quality season began Thursday, according to a news release.
Wood stove restrictions are now underway. A color-coded burning notice will be made each day through March 15. These include:
■ Green days: burning a fireplace, wood stove or wood stove insert will be allowed.
■ Yellow days: fireplaces and non-certified woodstoves are not allowed to be used, while certified wood stoves are allowed.
■ Red days: only low-income households with low emission woodstoves are allowed to burn with a Klamath County Public Health exemption.
■ Red Health Alert days: all burning of firewood is prohibited.
Wood stove air quality daily notices are published by 8:30 a.m. on the Klamath County website at airquality.klamathcounty.org, Klamath County Public Health’s Facebook page, on the air quality message board at the Fairgrounds and on the phone message at 541-882-BURN (882-2876).
For more information, call Klamath County Public Health at 541-883-1122.