10-14 air quality zone

Air quality season begins within the boundary area of Klamath Falls starting Thursday, Oct. 15.

Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials announced wood stove air quality season began Thursday, according to a news release.

Wood stove restrictions are now underway. A color-coded burning notice will be made each day through March 15. These include:

■ Green days: burning a fireplace, wood stove or wood stove insert will be allowed.

■ Yellow days: fireplaces and non-certified woodstoves are not allowed to be used, while certified wood stoves are allowed.

■ Red days: only low-income households with low emission woodstoves are allowed to burn with a Klamath County Public Health exemption.

■ Red Health Alert days: all burning of firewood is prohibited.

Wood stove air quality daily notices are published by 8:30 a.m. on the Klamath County website at airquality.klamathcounty.org, Klamath County Public Health’s Facebook page, on the air quality message board at the Fairgrounds and on the phone message at 541-882-BURN (882-2876).

For more information, call Klamath County Public Health at 541-883-1122.

