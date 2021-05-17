The waste transfer station on Tingley Lane is closed after a Sunday fire destroyed the building.
Klamath County Fire District No. 1 is investigating and has not yet released the cause of the fire.
Trash collection will likely be delayed by a day throughout the week, according to a statement from Rogue Klamath Transfer, which operated the transfer station. Waste Management will temporarily not collect recycling for residential or commercial customers. Waste Management asks residential customers to set trash out as usual and to leave it at the curb until it is picked up. People can visits wmnorthwest.com for updates about garbage collection.
“We cannot thank the Klamath Fire District 1 Firefighters enough for their immediate response,” said Garry Penning, in the statement from Rogue Klamath Transfer. “They were able to contain the fire to the building only, no one was injured and no surrounding properties were affected.”
The transfer station will be closed until further notice, according to Rogue Klamath Transfer.
Rogue Klamath Transfer and Klamath County officials are working to set up a temporary transfer station at the county landfill at 801 Old Fort Road. They will release information about public access and hours of operation.
DeGroot said the county will have a structural engineer evaluate the Tingley Lane building.
“This tragedy is going to require some patience from everyone as we work to restore services to the community as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot in the statement. “Things will be crowded at the landfill and we appreciate the public’s cooperation with staff. Rebuilding the transfer station will take time and we appreciate the community’s patience while we work toward that goal.”
Until public access opens at the landfill, self-haulers can check the Klamath County Solid Waste Department’s website at www.klamathcounty.org/359/Disposal-Locations, or call (541) 883-5121 for alternate transfer station sites.