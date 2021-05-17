Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Transfer station fire

The Tingley Lane waste transfer station caught fire Sunday afternoon and is closed until further notice. Officials are working on setting up a temporary transfer station at the Klamath County landfill and plan to resume trash pick-ups on Tuesday

 Klamath County Fire District No. 1 photo

The waste transfer station on Tingley Lane is closed after a Sunday afternoon fire significantly damaged  the building. 

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 is investigating the cause of the fire and has not yet released the cause. 

Waste management will continue regular garbage pick-ups Tuesday, according to Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.

“We cannot thank the Klamath Fire District 1 Firefighters enough for their immediate response,” shares Garry Penning, on behalf of Rogue Klamath Transfer. “They were able to contain the fire to the building only, no one was injured, and no surrounding properties were affected.”

The transfer station will be closed until further notice, according to a statement from Rogue Klamath Transfer. 

Rogue Klamath Transfer and Klamath County officials are working to set up a temporary transfer station at the county landfill. 

DeGroot said the county will have a structural engineer evaluate the Tingley Lane building to see what it will take to get it operational again.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags