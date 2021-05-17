The waste transfer station on Tingley Lane is closed after a Sunday afternoon fire significantly damaged the building.
Klamath County Fire District No. 1 is investigating the cause of the fire and has not yet released the cause.
Waste management will continue regular garbage pick-ups Tuesday, according to Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.
“We cannot thank the Klamath Fire District 1 Firefighters enough for their immediate response,” shares Garry Penning, on behalf of Rogue Klamath Transfer. “They were able to contain the fire to the building only, no one was injured, and no surrounding properties were affected.”
The transfer station will be closed until further notice, according to a statement from Rogue Klamath Transfer.
Rogue Klamath Transfer and Klamath County officials are working to set up a temporary transfer station at the county landfill.
DeGroot said the county will have a structural engineer evaluate the Tingley Lane building to see what it will take to get it operational again.