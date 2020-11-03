Incumbent Judge Alycia Kersey will retain her seat on the Klamath County Circuit Court with roughly 43% of the vote. She has held the seat since August when she was appointed by Governor Kate Brown to fill the vacancy created by Roxanne Osborne’s retirement. Before her appointment, she had been an attorney for nearly a decade, a domestic violence prosecutor for the Klamath County District Attorney’s office and a clerk for all five of the courthouse’s judges.
Nathan Ratliff, presiding judge of the Klamath Falls Municipal Court, received the second largest share of the vote at about 37%. Family and juvenile lawyer Bonnie Lam received roughly 15%, and Joshua Guest received 4%.
In retaining her position on the bench, Kersey said she is committed to keeping the courtroom a place where citizens feel safe and well-represented.
“I appreciate all who placed their trust in me to protect our way of life, our people and our rights,” Kersey said. “As judge, I will continue to protect those values that we hold closely here in Klamath County in an unbiased, professional and decisive manner.”