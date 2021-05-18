Although 70% of Klamath County voters voted against ballot measure 18-120, which would’ve raised the transient room tax in the county from 8% to 11%, one group that was opposed to the measure said the results in their favor wasn’t a win.
“Nobody won tonight,” said Kate Marquez, chair of the Citizens for Responsible Government. “We need a public process that begins with gathering stakeholders, and we need a measure that clearly states where the funds will be spent.”
Citizens for Responsible Government isn’t opposed to raising the room tax rate. The group instead encouraged no votes because of the vague language in the measure that earmarks 30% of the increase for “county services,” with the other 70% going to tourism promotion, through agencies like Discover Klamath.
“We would like to see a measure that would support Discover Klamath’s efforts,” said Todd Kepple with the opposition group. “And this wasn’t it.”
“It shouldn’t have had to go this way,” said Eric Nelson at a small election night gathering at Marquez’s house.
Another group relieved by the results were some hoteliers, who would’ve been responsible for implementing this tax.
Victoria Haley, who represented a group of hotel, motel and RV park owners in the area opposed to increasing their room tax, said she was pleased by the results. She and hoteliers plan to work on an alternate tourism funding mechanism, like a tourism improvement area.
“We are glad to see that the voters did not pass this drastic increase to the lodging tax,” she said in a statement. “We plan to work with other tourism stakeholders to develop an association and discuss the feasibility of developing a tourism improvement area that will likely result in a slow but gradual increase to the overall fees charged to the guests willing to participate in the assessment fee.”
The ballot measure took an increased transient room tax rate paid by those staying in lodging in the county to the voters, after a previous county tourism improvement area effort was rejected by hoteliers.
Haley said they will work on a better plan than the one that passed through the county last year that would leave the hoteliers more in control of the funding. She does hope to see more tourism promotion in the area to make Klamath more competitive.
Jim Chadderdon, with the Promote Klamath Tourism Political Action Committee and director of Discover Klamath, did not respond to requests for comment by press time.