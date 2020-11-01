Voter turnout continues to surge in Klamath County, far outpacing turnout rates in 2016.
More than half of registered voters in Klamath County have voted in the general election ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, along with more than half of Oregonians statewide.
As of Friday, 59% of Klamath County voters had turned in their ballots. By this time in 2016, 51% of ballots had been received.
Statewide, turnout has reached 61% with the most votes counted out of Benton, Wallowa and Grant counties. Sixty-nine percent of Benton County voters have turned in their ballots, along with 67% each in Wallowa and Grant counties.
Klamath’s turnout percentage is still on the lower end, however, compared to the rest of the state. Jefferson and Josephine counties have had 55% voter turnout by Friday morning. Umatilla County had 52% turnout, and Malhuer was the lowest at 51%.
This time in 2018, Klamath County had a voter turnout of 38%. The total turnout in 2018 midterm was 65%. Total Klamath County turnout in 2016 was 78%.
Klamath County also has nearly 10,000 more registered voters this year than in 2016.
Ballot boxes close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.