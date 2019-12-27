Despite notable job losses over the past year in Klamath County, the unemployment rate remains little changed near historic low levels. Lake County’s employment situation is largely unchanged over the past year, according to a report from the Oregon Employment Department.
Klamath County
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 6.5 percent in November from 6.7 percent in October. The rate was 6.8 percent this time last year, not a statistically significant drop over the past year.
Klamath County shed 270 jobs in November, fairly typical losses for this time of year.
The county lost 510 jobs over the past year (-2.2%). These losses were largely concentrated in professional and businesses services, which lost 530 jobs from this time last year. Manufacturing also posted a loss of 70 jobs. The bright spot over the past year was health services, which added 130 jobs.
Lake County
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.5 percent in November, down from 5.8 percent in October. The rate was 6.2 percent in November 2018.
Lake County lost 80 jobs in November, larger losses than typically expected this time of year. The employment situation is largely unchanged over the past year with the county adding 10 jobs.