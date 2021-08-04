Klamath County will be under an air quality advisory until at least Friday morning, the state's Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday.
Smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California and in Oregon is degrading air quality across Southern Oregon, the department said in a release.
On Wednesday morning an air quality monitor at Klamath Falls' Peterson Elementary School measured an air quality index reading of 157 — which is considered unhealthy. Up-to-date local air quality readings and maps can be found online on the department's website.
"Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions," the department's press release stated. "People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women."
Health officials advise citizens to refill inhalers and air out buildings when smoke levels return to more healthy levels.
Most face masks don't protect from the harmful particles in smoke, the department said. Only N95 or P100 respirators that are fitted to the user and approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health.